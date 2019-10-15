The Batman: Zoe Kravitz To Play Catwoman In The Robert Pattinson Starrer

The Batman starring Robert Pattinson has been garnering a lot of attention for the new cast. Ben Affleck was last seen essaying the role of the much loved DC character Batman and now Robert will step in his shoes. But he is not the only addition to the cast. Fantastic Beasts and Big Little Lies star Zoe Kravitz has been roped in as Catwoman.

Deadline first reported that Zoe Kravitz will portray Selina Kyle on the big screen opposite Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne. It was earlier reported by Variety that said Kravitz was up against Zazie Beetz, Alicia Vikander and Eiza González for the role in this reboot. Names of Ana de Armas, Ella Balinska and González were also brought up for the role. But, it was Kravitz who has finally bagged the part despite certain scheduling concerns.

For the uninitiated, Kravitz has previously voiced the character of Catwoman once for the 2017 hit animated spoof The Lego Batman Movie. The actress is no newcomer to comic book and fantasy movies anyway. She has starred in 2011’s X-Men: First Class, 2016’s Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, and its 2018 sequel Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. She will be the fourth star to play Catwoman on the big screen, after Michelle Pfeiffer, Halle Berry and Anne Hathaway.

The Batman releases June 25, 2021, in cinemas in India and abroad. Production is expected to start in January in London. The film is directed by Matt Reeves.

