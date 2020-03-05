The Batman: Robert Pattinson’s Batmobile’s First Look OUT & It’s Cool AF!

Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman‘ is one of the much-awaited superhero films. The filming began a few weeks ago and director Matt Reeves is making sure to keep up the excitement intact among the fans. After sharing the first look of Robert as Batman, last night he shared a few photos of him with the Batmobile.

For Batman fans, how the Batmobile looks was very important and well, the filmmaker gave them a great surprise. Matt Reeves took to his Twitter page and wrote, “#TheBatman”. He shared 3 stills in which Robert Pattinson in his Batman avatar is standing beside the Batmobile.

The stills reflect the darkness and the power our Dark Knight possesses and we can’t wait to see more of it.

Check out the tweet below:

About being a part of the film, the Twilight actor earlier told Time Out magazine, “I hadn’t even done the audition. It’s just nerve-wracking because I was really excited about it and you think: really, is this how I’m going to lose this role? It’s the most annoying circumstances to lose something.”

The Batman also stars Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Jeffrey Wright Commissioner Gordon and Colin Farrel as Penguin. The film is being produced by Matt along with DC Films and Dylan Clark. The film will hit the screens on June 25, 2021.

Did you like the Batmobile? Let us know in the comments section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!