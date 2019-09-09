Taika Waititi Shares He Was Annoyed To Play Hitler’s Character In Jojo Rabbit, Here’s Why

Taika Waititi is will be seen as Adolf Hitler in satirical comedy Jojo Rabbit. The actor-director said that he felt annoyed and ridiculous when he was dressed up like the German dictator.

While talking to People magazine, Taika said that he never wanted to play Hitler’s character authentically. He added, “I was not prepared to go that deep. Also, because he’s an imaginary friend, he’s conjured by the mind of a 10-year-old boy, so he is a 10-year-old. The thing that struck me the most is that, as he’s putting on that costume and looking in the mirror and realising how childish and immature a lot of how they built their world was.”

He further added that if one looks at Hitler’s uniforms in Jojo Rabbit, there are lightning bolts on the belt buckles, a skull and crossbones on the hats. Taika Watiti said, “So it was like this make-believe type of thing, which is a boy’s fantasy when they were creating all that stuff. (But) It annoyed me a lot catching my reflection in the mirror and seeing myself. I felt so ridiculous and it did look ridiculous.”

Jojo Rabbit was premiered recently at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The film is slated to release in the US on October 18, 2019.

