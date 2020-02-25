Spice Girls' Mel C Had A Few Drinks At BRITs & Was Told She Would Be Out If...

Spice Girls star Melanie C’s struggles with eating disorders and depression date back to a BRIT Awards spat with bandmate Victoria Beckham and has now got candid about the cause of her anorexia and depression.

The singer has told BBC Radio 4’s “Desert Island Discs” host Lauren Laverne she was told she would be fired if she ever took on Posh Spice again – and the showdown led to years of problems.

“I think that is where the start of a lot of my problems was… I had to be so strict with myself after that, in case I messed it up. What made it so devastating was how important I realised it was to me,” she said.

“We were at the BRITs and we all had a few bevvies (drinks). I was told if it happened again I would be out.”

Mel C reveals the pressure she felt led to a pattern of anorexia and depression: “I was described as the plain one at the back, so I tried to make myself perfect… I ended up making myself really ill. I was anorexic for a few years. I was exercising obsessively and I ended up being incredibly depressed.”

