#SaveSpiderMan: Due to disputes between Sony and Disney regarding the revenue shares of Spider-Man, Marvel might probably have to say goodbye to the character. The reports suggest that Sony has ended their Spider-Man deal with Disney and now alone hold the rights over the character.

A lot of MCU fans are disappointed and heartbroken as they won’t be able to see Spider-Man aka Tom Holland in upcoming Marvel films and also in crossovers. Many people took to their Twitter page to share how they are feeling as the Sony-Disney break-up news came out.

#SaveSpiderMan: “F*** You, 3000” – Fans Are Furious Post Sony-Disney’s Split; Want This Character To Stay With MCU

One of the Twitter users shared, “tom holland worked so hard to portray peter parker perfectly for years and now sony is gonna fuck things up and take it away from him?!! sony and disney is going to screw this up big time, tony stark didn’t die for y’all to pull spidey out of the mcu like that #SaveSpiderMan”

Check out the tweets below:

