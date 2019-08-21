SaveSpiderMan: “F*** You, 3000” – Fans Are Furious Post Sony-Disney’s Split; Want This Character To Stay With MCU

#SaveSpiderMan: Due to disputes between Sony and Disney regarding the revenue shares of Spider-Man, Marvel might probably have to say goodbye to the character. The reports suggest that Sony has ended their Spider-Man deal with Disney and now alone hold the rights over the character.

A lot of MCU fans are disappointed and heartbroken as they won’t be able to see Spider-Man aka Tom Holland in upcoming Marvel films and also in crossovers. Many people took to their Twitter page to share how they are feeling as the Sony-Disney break-up news came out.

One of the Twitter users shared, “tom holland worked so hard to portray peter parker perfectly for years and now sony is gonna fuck things up and take it away from him?!! sony and disney is going to screw this up big time, tony stark didn’t die for y’all to pull spidey out of the mcu like that #SaveSpiderMan”

Check out the tweets below:

tom holland worked so hard to portray peter parker perfectly for years and now sony is gonna fuck things up and take it away from him?!! sony and disney is going to screw this up big time, tony stark didn't die for y'all to pull spidey out of the mcu like that#SaveSpiderMan pic.twitter.com/1Zo9UI8e5L — 🌙🌙🌙🌙🌙🌙🌙moonlight🌙🌙🌙🌙🌙🌙🌙🌙🌙🌙🌙🌙🌙 (@reputationabdus) August 21, 2019

tony stark literally invented time travel in endgame to bring peter parker back and here y'all are taking him out of the mcu smh #SaveSpiderMan pic.twitter.com/A8SdO5yTLW — L✨ (@xoxo_lea) August 21, 2019

Not only have I attached myself to Tom Holland as Peter Parker.

I have established him as my Spider-man..

You can't take that away Sony.#SaveSpiderMan pic.twitter.com/7jpk9L9mtZ — ĎẸβĮŘǗϻÃŇ! (@shooter4woonie) August 21, 2019

#SaveSpiderMan

Sony: we are letting go of Spider Man from the MCU Me: pic.twitter.com/E6Slq2aOT4 — Toni (@PeterElinas) August 21, 2019

#SaveSpiderman Every Marvel stan at Sony right now: pic.twitter.com/P0ThqHIoFp — WHY DOES SPN HAVE TO END (@lokimultimcu) August 21, 2019

Honestly what did tony stark die for if Sony IS GONNA FUCK IT UP AND TAKE SPIDER-MAN OUT OF THE MCU WTF I JUST FELL IN LOVE WITH TOM THEY CANT DO THIS TO US #SaveSpiderMan pic.twitter.com/uS7spmdFKP — yeontan (@Teresa88892655) August 21, 2019

