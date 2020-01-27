Running Wild With Bear Grylls: Channing Tatum, Brie Larson, Cara Delevingne & Joel McHale To Be A Part Of Bear’s Upcoming Adventure

Survivalist Bear Grylls is back with the latest edition of National Geographic’s show “Running Wild With Bear Grylls”, where we will see celebrities such as Channing Tatum, Brie Larson, Joel McHale, Cara Delevingne, Rob Riggle, Armie Hammer and Dave Bautista channelling their inner steel to take on adventurous challenges in remote wilderness.

“Our consumers love watching action-packed, adrenaline-pumping adventure and survival-related content. Bear Grylls is a world-renowned adventurer and we are glad to bring him home with another action packed show, ‘Running Wild’. After witnessing the adventures of renowned survivalist, Hazen Audel in ‘Primal Survivor’, our consumers will get a fantastic opportunity to witness the ultimate survivalist as he embarks on an action-packed journey with popular international celebrities,” Pawan Soni, vice president and head, programming and marketing, National Geographic India, said.

“Running Wild With Bear Grylls” is developed by Grylls and Delbert Shoopman. The first episode airs on Monday. In one of the previous seasons, viewers got to see former President Barack Obama unleashing his adventurous side with Grylls.

Earlier, it was Bear Grylls with whom India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi unleashed his adventurous side on the former’s TV show “Man vs Wild” last year. For Grylls, it was no less than a special experience to come to India and explore its beauty with Modi. Modi’s episode of “Man vs Wild” was shot at Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand. In the show, he trekked the wild terrain, crossed a river in a makeshift raft and shared stories of the past — especially of the time he spent two years of his life in the Himalayas in search of God.

