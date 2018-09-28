Rapper Nelly Settles Rape Case With Accuser

Rapper Nelly has settled a year-long legal spat with a woman named Monique Greene who accused him of raping her on a tour bus.

A lawyer for Nelly said both parties agreed to dismiss their cases and no money changed hands, according to tmz.com.

Greene had claimed in October 2017 that she was sexually assaulted by the “Hot in Herre” hitmaker after a concert he performed in Seattle, Washington.

In court papers, she alleged that Nelly invited her onto his tour bus, assaulted her and had both oral and vaginal sex against her will.

Greene said she screamed and demanded to be let off the bus. The rapper, who was arrested after the incident, allegedly threw her off and hurled a $100 bill at her, reports tmz.com.

He countersued, claiming that sex was consensual and that he had been defamed.

Prosecutors dropped the case in December 2017 after Greene refused to co-operate with them or testify against her alleged attacker.

Following the dismissal of the criminal case against Nelly, the rape accuser launched her own defamation and sexual assault suits against the star.

Greene also filed documents asking the judge to dismiss Nelly’s countersuit, saying her statements were true and protected by US freedom of speech laws.

She also accused Nelly’s girlfriend, Shantel Jackson, of falsely corroborating his alibi to “further his defamation campaign” against her.