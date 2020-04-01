Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are No More British Royals; Read Their Full Statement!

Bringing in the big news of the day, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially stepped down from the Royal position. The two with their 10 month old son Archie will be now spending their life as a normal family and they announced the same through their Instagram handle and below is what they have to say.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announcing the news on the official Instagram handle wrote, “As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. What’s most important right now is the health and well-being of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic. As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute.”

The tension about the same has been evident since a long time now. Earlier a statement from the couple’s office read, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will spend the next few months focusing on their family and continuing to do what they can, safely and privately, to support and work with their pre-existing charitable commitments while developing their future non-profit organization.”

Meanwhile there was also news that Meghan had signed a voiceover deal with Disney since she had stepped down from the royal position. Her debut voice over with the film Elephant got some bad reviews from the critics abroad.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!