Avengers: Endgame: Concept Art Shows Captain Marvel’s Suit With Sash Like Marvel Mentions In Its Comics!

Whenever Captain Marvel appeared in any scene in Avengers: Endgame last year, she would make feel her presence by doing something extraordinary. We all love her confidence and power and thanks to Brie Larson for her commendable performance. Recently, we told you guys that Brie first shot her scenes for Endgame which released after CM in 2019.

Every day, the amazing Marvel team keep sharing interesting information with us on their social media pages. Whether it’s any trivia, deleted or unseen pics, they are surely keeping us updated about Avengers: Endgame during this lockdown period.

Andy Park, Marvel’s director of visual development shared 2 posts in which he revealed Captain Marvel’s costume for Avengers: Endgame. He mentioned that CM’s outfit will be weathered due to battles over the years and also have a sash. In Marvel’s comics, Carol Danvers’ suit is said to have a sash attached to it. Andy shared the different sash designs they had planned for Brie’s character. He captioned the first post, “This is one of the 1st concept design options I painted up of Captain Marvel for Avengers: Endgame. She’d be wearing the same costume but it’s be weathered from battles through the years. And of course, she’d have a sash! Which sash option do YOU like best?”

In another post, he wrote, “Recognize this version’s inspiration? This is another design version I did of Captain Marvel for her new look in Avengers: Endgame.”

Take a look at both the posts below:

A few days ago, we also got to see via concept art that how Josh Brolin aka Thanos was initially going to destroy Chris Evans aka Captain America’s shield with his bare hands during the battle scene. However, in Avengers: Endgame, we see the Mad Titan damaging the shield partly with his double-bladed sword.

What do think of Captain Marvel’s unseen costume designs? Let us know in the comments below.

