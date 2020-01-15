No Time To Die: Bad Guy Singer Billie Eilish Becomes The Youngest Artist To Sing A James Bond Song

Popstar Billie Eilish is “still in shock” after landing the job of penning and recording the theme song for the new James Bond movie.

Eilish, 18, was reported to have signed on to perform the title track for “No Time to Die” on Monday and now the producers have confirmed her involvement, making her the youngest artist in film franchise history to tackle the big gig, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honour. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock,” Eilish said.

She teamed up with her older brother and frequent collaborator and singer FINNEAS, to work on the tune, described by the film’s producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli as “an incredibly powerful and moving song… which has been impeccably crafted to work within the emotional story of the film”.

FINNEAS added: “Writing the theme song for a Bond film is something we’ve been dreaming about doing our entire lives. There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of ‘Goldfinger’ and ‘Live and Let Die’. We feel so so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007.”

The track will be released to coincide with the global launch of “No Time to Die” in April.

Eilish follows in the footsteps of artists like Sam Smith, Adele, and Shirley Bassey by singing the new Bond theme tune.

