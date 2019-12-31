Multiverse of Madness: Is Benedict Cumberbatch’s Upcoming Dr Strange Film Horror Themed? Kevin Feige Answers

Marvel fans are very excited for their film Multiverse of Madness, a sequel to their 2016 film Dr Strange. In this film, actor Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise his role of Doctor Strange. The film will also have Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch playing an important role.

Post what happened in Avengers: Endgame, fans are eager to know how it shapes the lives of the remaining superheroes. When the makers announced Multiverse of Madness, a lot of fans thought that it’s an entirely horror movie. However, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has something else to say.

At the New York Film Academy, Kevin Feige said, “Multiverse of Madness is the greatest title we’ve ever come up with, by the way, which is one thing that’s exciting about it. I wouldn’t necessarily say that’s a horror film, but … it’ll be a big MCU film with scary sequences in it.”

He added, “I mean, there are horrifying sequences in Raiders that I as a little kid would [cover my eyes] when their faces melted. Or Temple of Doom, of course, or Gremlins, or Poltergeist. These are the movies that invented the PG-13 rating, by the way. They were PG and then they were like, ‘We need another [rating].’ But that’s fun. It’s fun to be scared in that way, and not a horrific, torturous way, but a way that is legitimately scary — because Scott Derrickson is quite good at that — but scary in the service of an exhilarating emotion.”

Watch the video below:

Horror or not, we can’t wait to watch Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr Strange again on screen as it’s been quite a long time and the sequel is much-needed. The film is being helmed by Scott Derrickson and it will hit the screens on May 7, 2021.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!