Miley Cyrus’ Stalker With A ‘Mission’ To Impregnate The Singer Arrested At Her Concert

A man, who claimed that his “life’s mission” was to impregnate singer Miley Cyrus, was arrested at one of her concerts.

David Rumsey, 42, showed up at the 26-year-old pop star’s performance at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday in Las Vegas when her bodyguards spotted him, reports “tmz.com”.

After being caught, the stalker told Miley’s team that “it’s my life’s mission to impregnate” the singer.

Rumsey was arrested and booked into the Clark County Jail on a felony charge of making threats. He is currently in custody.

Miley was also in news a couple of days back following her split with her girlfriend Kaitlynn Karter after less than two months of dating as the duo wanted to concentrate their respective careers.

The split came as Miley headed to Las Vegas on Saturday with her mother Tish and sister Brandi to attend the iHeartRadio Music Festival.

“They’ve been friends forever and were there for each other when they were both getting separated, but they’re just not in a romantic relationship anymore,” people.com quoted a source as saying

