Michael Buble Opens Up About The Incident Which Made Him Stop Sharing The Personal Photos

Singer Michael Buble has revealed the reason why he no longer shares photos from his personal life on social media.

The 44-year-old has been in trouble on social media when he caused a scandal after posting a photo of a woman without her permission. He was accused of “body-shaming” the woman in the 2015 incident.

The father of three recently spoke to The Daily Telegraph and said he changed his life around when he decided to stop sharing photos of his private life, reports mirror.co.uk.

“A lot of it was a philosophical change,” he said.

“To like wake up in the morning and check myself and go, ‘Hey dude, you are a lucky man, go out there and show your kids with your actions’, because most of my life was spent being a narcissistic d**k,” he added.

He still has official Twitter and Instagram accounts, but they are managed by his social media team and only feature photos from his concerts and from fans at his shows.

Buble faced a backlash in April 2015 after he posted a photo standing in front of a woman wearing shorts, with the hashtags ‘#myhumps #babygotback #hungryshorts #onlyinmiami #picoftheday #beautifulbum’.

Twitter users condemned the post as “sexist” and “disgusting” and slammed him for posting the photo of the woman to his many followers without her permission.

