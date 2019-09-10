Lil Wayne’s Concert Goes Haywire After A Rumour Of Gunfire Spreads, Several Injured

Several people were injured during a crowd stampede at rapper Lil Wayne’s concert in New Orleans.

The mishap took place on Saturday when large segment of an audience estimated at 15,000 on the grounds of the University of New Orleans Lakefront Arena panicked and began running after Meek Mill’s performance, reports variety.com.

Police were uncertain what triggered the stampeded, but speculated that there were false reports of gunfire or possibly a fight.

However, the show continued following the disturbance, with sets from Travis Scott and Lil Wayne.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!