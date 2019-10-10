Kevin Hart Is Back At Work Post Suffering From A Car Crash To Promote Jumanji: The Next Level

Actor Kevin Hart has returned to work following his car crash, though he’s taking things slow with just a few hours on set a day.

Sources told tmz.com that Hart is promoting his upcoming movie “Jumanji: The Next Level“, a sequel to “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle“, through a marketing campaign, which requires his presence but isn’t too strenuous for the star, who is not yet fully healed.

He is said to be determined to fulfil his commitments as best he can, and has been on set for the marketing campaign for two hours a day on Monday and Tuesday.

Sources say he will return for another two hours of work on Thursday and claim that he has been spending most of his time on set sat down, as although he can walk on his own, he’s not able to put strain on his back for long periods of time.

Also this week, Hart’s “Night School” co-star Tiffany Haddish said that the actor is “doing really good” following his crash.

She had told People magazine: “He’s doing really really good. I talked to him the other day. He is doing good.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!