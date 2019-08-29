Joker Final Trailer: Scary, Wicked, Psychotic, This Will Send Shivers Down Your Spine!

The final trailer of Joaquin Phoenix starrer Joker is out and it gets darker, eerie and intensifying to watch. Based on DC Comics, tells the story of stand-up comedian Arthur Fleck (played by Joaquin) and how his failures and miseries drive him towards the path of darkness and terror.

From bringing smiles to people’s faces by being a clown to leaving them petrified as Joker, Joaquin Phoenix perfectly sinks into these characteristics. As the makers have described it, Arthur Fleck aims to make people laugh but realises that he is always the one who is looked at as a joke. This cyclical existence between apathy and cruelty pushes him to take one bad decision which changes everything in Gotham.

Director Todd Phillips has raised our expectations with Joker’s final trailer. In 2 minutes 24 seconds, we experience the feeling of excitement, thrill and distress and that’s what can be said the USP of the character and the entire film.

Along with Joaquin Phoenix, Joker also stars Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Marc Maron, Bill Camp, Glenn Fleshler and Shea Whigham in pivotal roles. Filmmaker Todd Phillips co-wrote the screenplay with Scott Silver. Distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures and produced by DC Films, Village Roadshow Pictures, and Bron Creative, Joker will hit the screens on October 4, 2019.

