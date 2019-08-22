Actor Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker is one of the much-awaited films of 2019. The actor will be essaying the role of Clown Prince of Crime in this crime thriller and has worked very hard for the role.

In an interaction with Total magazine, Joaquin revealed that initially, he wasn’t quite sure about saying yes to the film. The actor was scared to be a part of the character.

Joaquin told the magazine that it took him a while to commit to the film. He added, “Now, when I look back, I don’t understand why… There was a lot of fear, yeah. But I always say there’s motivating fear and debilitating fear.”

The actor further said, “There’s the fear where you cannot make a f*****g step, and there’s the kind where it’s like, ‘OK, what do we do? That’s not good enough.’ And you’re digging deeper and deeper. I love that kind of fear. It guides us, makes us work harder.”

Joker is directed by Todd Phillips and written by Scott Silver along with Phillips himself. It is produced by Emma Tillinger Koshoff and also stars Zazie Beetz, Robert De Niro and Marc Maron. The film will hit the theatre screens this year.

