“Joker – A Real Movie In The Studio System Under The Guise Of A Comic Book Film”: Todd Phillips

Joker’s director Todd Phillips is a celebrated director known for his work on films like The Hangover trilogy, Project X, Due Date, Road Trip. The audience loves him for his work in these comedy flicks but Todd is not very scared of attempting any movie in this genre again.

Todd Phillips revealed that it’s the “woke culture” that has made him steer clear of comedy. He expressed that he is afraid of venturing into the comedy genre now in fear of offending people. He said that the horror of bickering with 30 million people on social media drove him away from the genre.

“There are pieces written about why comedies don’t work anymore — I’ll tell you why, because all the fu**ng funny guys are like, ‘Fu*k this shit, because I don’t want to offend you. It’s hard to argue with 30 million people on Twitter,” said Todd.

He further spoke, “You just can’t do it, right? So you just go, ‘I’m out.’ I’m out, and you know what? With all my comedies—I think that what comedies, in general, all have in common—is they’re irreverent. So I go, ‘How do I do something irreverent, but fuck comedy? Oh I know, let’s take the comic book movie universe and turn it on its head with this.’ And so that’s really where that came from,” he says in an interview with Vanity Fair.

Talking about his film Joker, it received criticism saying that the film promotes violence. Talking about this topic, Phillips said, “We didn’t make the movie to push buttons. I literally described to Joaquin at one point in those three months as like, ‘Look at this as a way to sneak a real movie in the studio system under the guise of a comic book film’. It wasn’t, ‘We want to glorify this behaviour.’ It was literally like ”Let’s make a real movie with a real budget and we’ll call it f***ing Joker’. That’s what it was.”

Joker also premiered at the Venice Film Festival last month and received polarised responses from critics.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!