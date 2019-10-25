James Cameron: “I Don’t Think It’s A Good Idea To Change Anything”

Hollywood mogul James Cameron says he would not like to change anything about his life.

“I don’t think it’s a good idea to change anything. If I were unhappy in my life, you might get a different answer,” Cameron said when asked what would he change about his past.

“But I don’t think we know enough about causality to be able to make a change because you could get a butterfly effect from the most innocent of changes — the most obvious being to go and whack Hitler before he took over. But that wouldn’t change human nature and leaders like that will always emerge. There are certain inevitabilities,” he added.

Connecting the concept of time travel with his upcoming “Terminator: Dark Fate”, the producer said: “And one of the themes of the movie, to bring it back around, is that the emergence of an artificial super-intelligence is inevitable. It’s what we call the ‘kick the can effect’, you know? Sarah Connor kicked the can down the road, by preventing ‘Judgment Day’ in 1997, but she didn’t prevent it from ever happening. It’s going to constantly come back. It’s like in Chaos Theory what you’d call strange attractors, it’s always going to happen, probabilistically.”

“So, in a sense this new ‘Terminator’ sets up this idea that this is going to be an endless struggle, to define what human consciousness is, or which consciousness is dominant on this planet. I kind of like that. Anyway, that’s the serious answer to your question. But if I were rotting in prison, I might want to change everything,” he added.

Cameron’s “Terminator: Dark Fate” brings back Arnold Schwarzenegger as The Terminator and Linda Hamilton, as an older Sarah Connor, for yet another action-packed adventure.

Although “Terminator: Dark Fate” is the sixth instalment in the franchise, it is being touted as a direct sequel to 1991’s “Terminator 2: Judgement Day“. The film ignores the events of the three films that released in between.

Asked what was it like to witness Schwarzenegger and Hamilton back together on screen, Cameron said: “For me it wasn’t so much about bringing back fond memories of us all being on the first set together. I tend to be pretty analytical when I’m making a movie: ‘Is this working?'”

He recalled an incident from the sets.

“There was a moment when I first shot Arnold, on the first movie — I was watching his first day’s dailies with him. It was about 10 days into the shoot because he joined the shoot a little bit late because he was working on something else. It was a shot where he’s in a police car and he’s cruising along. And his eyebrows have been burned off and his hair has been singed back and there’s glycerine on his face and he just looked so fucking cold and machine-like. And I remember that moment — that camera sort of jolts up the side of the police car to his face, and I just thought, ‘Holy sh*t. This is great’. And I had the same feeling on this, when I saw him as the T-800. It was, ‘This is great! This is what a terminator would look like, Because it’s a cyborg. And the ‘borg’ side of that is the organic part of him — the human flesh that covers the machine endoskeleton,” he said.

Directed by Tim Miller, “Terminator: Dark Fate” will release in India on November 1 in six languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!