It Chapter 2 Director Andy Muschietti Teases With A Potential Third Part Featuring The Scary Clown, Pennywise

It Chapter 2 is one of the much-awaited horror movies of this year. After scaring the audience with the first part in 2017, the audience is curious to know how Pennywise (Bill Skarsgard) will return to take revenge in It 2.

The director of It 2, Andy Muschietti talked about the film and the potential third part to it. He told Io9, “There is a whole mythology to the book though… Mythology is something that always has opportunities to explore. It (Pennywise) has been on Earth for millions of years. He’s been in contact with humans for hundreds of years, every 27 years.”

As Pennywise has been on Earth for so many years, Andy feels that they have enough material to make a third film featuring the evil clown.

He added, “So you can imagine the amount of material. It’s always exciting to think of eventually exploring this mythology. It’s very exciting.”

However, Andy Muschietti said that the third sequel isn’t official yet.

Meanwhile, It 2 also stars Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, James Ransone and Andy Bean. The film will hit the screens on September 6.

