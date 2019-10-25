Here’s Why Julie Andrews Turned Down Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio’s Wolf Of Wall Street

Julie Andrews has been in the headlines since the past few days. The veteran Hollywood actress graced the chat show Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen where she spoke about why she turned down one of the most iconic films, Martin Scorcese’s Wolf of Wall Street.

The actress revealed that she regrets turning down the film and how the role came to her at the wrong time. She said, “I had an operation. I’m a bionic woman. I have a titanium ankle,” she said, before also joking, “I was so truly stoned from all the drugs that I had to take just to take the pain away.”

She added that she wasn’t ready to return to work even though she wishes she was. Wolf of Wall Street starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jonah Hill went on to receive five Oscar nominations and is considered a cult film.

However, Though Julie missed the Scorcese film, she got the part of Queen Clarisse Renaldi in The Princess Diaries which happens to be one of her most iconic parts. The sequel to the film was released in 2004 and there was news of a third in making but there are no updates to date. On Cohen’s show, the actress made a confession that there was a third installment and she and Andrew would love to do it.

Talking about the rumors she said, “The truth is I haven’t heard. There’s been talk about it for quite a while. I think she’s [Hathaway] had or is having a second child. She’s busy and I’ve been busy.”

