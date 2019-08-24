Grammy Winner Christina Aguilera Grew Up In A Chaotic Household & Music Was Her Escape

Grammy Award winning singer Christina Aguilera says music helped her escape chaotic household while growing up.

The singer opened up about her childhood while accepting the Disney Legends award at D23 Expo on Friday here.

“Disney is what inspired me to sing,” the singer said in her acceptance speech.

“When I first saw the ‘Sound of Music’ and Julie Andrews in those hills and singing so freely and so beautifully it was my escape as a child who grew up in a kind of a chaotic household,” she added.

The singer continued: “It was music, Disney and soundtrack of Disney that completely swept up my heart and gave me what I wanted to do as a career… (Gave me) that hope, that connection to magic and connection to what imagination can do. If I can imagine it and I can do it,” she said.

Her tryst with singing started by performing gigs at talent shows and at sporting events near Pittsburgh. She later joined “The All-New Mickey Mouse Club”, where her castmates included Ryan Gosling, Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears — it turned out to be a great start for her musical career.

“That was the time when it became my home. When I was in school it was hard for me to sometimes relate to other kids. I came from a very sports dominated school so music was my thing. ‘The All-New Mickey Mouse Club’ was a place I could be myself and felt comfortable in my skin for the first time,” she said.

The singer showcased her range at age 17 with song “Reflection” from the film “Mulan”, and went on to sign a record deal with RCA Records and started working on her albums.

“‘Reflection’ started my career and continues to live with me. It comes with a message to live your truth and to show to be brave and a fighter. These are the messages that I can pass on to my daughter and son. The message still holds true,” said the singer, who opened the Disney Legends Award ceremony with a performance on her hit track ”Reflection”.

On accepting the award, Aguilera said: “This is way cooler than Grammy. Thank you so much for this amazing honour. This is so special. I am so proud to be with this group of such amazing people.”

Aguilera is among this year’s class of inductees, along with the likes of Robert Downey Jr, Jon Favreau, James Earl Jones, Bette Midler, Kenny Ortega, Barnette Ricci, Robin Roberts, Diane Sawyer, Ming-Na Wen, Hans Zimmer and more. The ceremony was held at the Anaheim Convention Center.

