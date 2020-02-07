Friends Reunion BREAKING: Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry & Others To Charge $4 Million For A 60 Minute Episode?

Matthew Perry’s cryptic post on Twitter led to many fans speculate that the cast and crew of the much-loved show Friends are going to announce the much talked about Friends Reunion episode. To everyone’s surprise, it was Matthew’s entry on Instagram that was his surprise to his fans. But the speculations about the reunion have still been going on as many want Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox, Matt Le Blanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew to come back on the big screen.

Earlier on the 25th anniversary of the show Friends, it was announced that a Friends Reunion Special is in the works for HBO Max. HBO Max’s Chief Creative Officer Kevin Reilly had said, “There is interest all around, and yet we can’t get the interests all alighted to push the button on it.”

Now the new development around the same is that the actors – Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox, Matt Le Blanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry are charging USD 3-4 million for the same. According to Deadline, the discussions are almost on the brink of being signed, sealed and delivered.

Matthew Perry has surprised his fans by making his Instagram debut. On Thursday, Matthew’s “Friends” co-star Lisa Kudrow took to Instagram and announced Matthew’s arrival on the social media platform.

“Finally!!! Yay!! Can’t believe my eyes… welcome to Instagram @mattyperry4 #friendsforlife,” Lisa wrote. His arrival on Instagram comes just months after former co-star Jennifer Aniston joined the social media platform in October last year. As of Thursday afternoon, Matthew has garnered over 1.6 million followers. After seeing Matthew’s Instagram account, fans could no resist from expressing happiness. A user commented: “Best news of the month.”

Matthew was welcomed by his former co-stars Aniston and Courteney Cox too. “Yay Matty ! Could you take any longer?” Aniston wrote. “Yes Matty !!,” Courteney commented.

