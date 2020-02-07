World Famous Lover Star Vijay Deverakonda Says He Won’t Do Any Love Story Now & Here’s The Reason

Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda made it big pan-India with his romantic film Arjun Reddy. Despite being a regional film, it received appreciation from the people nationwide. Even the Hindi remake, Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor emerged 2nd highest grosser of 2019.

Vijay’s next film Dear Comrade released with much anticipation but couldn’t do well. Now he is back with yet another romantic film World Famous Lover.

The trailer of the upcoming Telugu film was released recently and received a positive response from the public. However, at the trailer launch, Vijay made an announcement that may come as a shock for many of his fans. Speaking at the trailer launch of World Famous Lover, Vijay said that this will be his last love story because he is entering a new phase of his career.

He has been quoted as saying by Hindustan Times, “I am aware there would be a lot of excitement among everyone about my film. We’ve invested a lot of efforts in World Famous Lover. But I would like to maintain a low profile about this project. World Famous Lover will be my last love story. I can see myself changing and I am entering a new phase in my career.”

World Famous Lover will again see Vijay playing the role of an intense lover. He will be seen in different looks and will be romancing different actresses like Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa, Izabelle Leite, and Aishwarya Rajesh.

Directed by Kranthi Madhav, World Famous Lover has been also dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada language. The film is slated to release on February 14, 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!