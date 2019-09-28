“Ellen DeGeneres Was Very Kind & Encouraging”: Child Prodigy Lydian Nadhaswaram

Child prodigy pianist Lydian Nadhaswaram enjoyed meeting Ellen Degeneres, and says the comedian-host was very kind and encouraged him a lot.

Music prodigy Nadhaswaram won a $1 million this year on an American reality show for showcasing exceptional talent on the piano. He has also appeared on popular “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” earlier this year.

“Ellen was so kind and she encouraged me. The whole experience in that show was absolutely amazing, enjoyed every question of Ellen and every moment in that interview,” Nadhaswaram told IANS.

Talking about wining ‘The World’s Best’ global talent contest, Nadhaswaram said: “This is the first step in my life I believe. I have still lots to do, to learn and to practice. These milestones motivate me to achieve the next step.”

“I feel so happy whenever I perform in foreign countries. Since I’m a home schooled kid, I can easily manage my day with music spending majority time and that gives me more time for me to grow that love and interest towards music,” he added.

The teenage, who is performing in Mumbai on Friday as part of the Symphony Orchestra of India – Autumn 2019 Season, wants to “compose music for Hollywood and also Bollywood when something comes as a project”.

“I want to become a composer and basically a good human being,” said the Chennai-based Nadhaswaram.

How did you realise your love for music?

“When I was two years old, I started playing drums. My father identified it and from then, the love and urge for music keeps me driving till now,” he said.

