DREAMY! Justin Bieber Weds Hailey Baldwin, First Pictures OUT!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got married last year in a secret ceremony and this came as a big surprise to their fans. At first, we couldn’t believe it until the couple made it official. Earlier today, Justin and Hailey got married again in South Carolina in the presence of their close friends and family.

A report by People.com revealed Justin and Hailey got married in a lavish private ceremony that took place in the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina, was attended by over 154 VIP guests including Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Jaden Smith, Kim Kardashian, and Joan Smalls. Hailey and Justin looked straight out of a fairy tale. Both of them wore white and Hailey looked terrifically beautiful in her wedding dress.

After taking the vows Justin and Hailey took crazy pictures and selfies with their guests. The report also revealed that Grammy winner Daniel Caesar also performed at their wedding. The wedding pictures are now going viral on the internet. Take a look at the pictures and videos here:

This is where they got married:

Take a look at the wedding preparations at the chapel:

And here comes the couple again!

Here comes their friends and family!

Not just that, ahead of their wedding Justin shared a picture on his Instagram and wrote, “Got my self a lil wedding gift … thanks @jadellebh.”

