Beyonce Gets Tested For Breast Cancer After Father Mathew Knowles Suggests That It Could Be Hereditary

Beyonce and Solange Knowles’ father Mathew Knowles has stated that he has been diagnosed with breast cancer. Beyonce and her sister Solange Knowles were also tested for the mutated BRCA2 gene after their father Mathew Knowles informed them he had been diagnosed with the disease.

The 67-year-old mentioned his condition in an upcoming interview on Good Morning America, reports bbc.co.uk. He told presenter Michael Strahan that the first call he made after getting the life-changing news was to his musician daughters Beyonce and Solange to warn them that they could be carriers of the same gene which causes cancer.

‘The first call was to my family because this is genetics – it means that my kids have a higher chance, a higher risk, even my grandkids have a higher risk, and they handled it like they should – they went and got the test,’ he said.

A teaser of the interview was posted on Tuesday to coincide with the first day of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Male breast cancer is a rare ailment that normally occurs among men aged over 60.

He further revealed, ”

‘I have to say I’m doing very well,’ Mathew said. ‘I never had any pain or any symptoms of pain’

The music manager recalled seeing a ‘a dot of blood’ on his bed sheets over the course of a few days, which prompted him to seek medical help. ‘I’m grateful to be cancer-free,’ he said. ‘They took out three lymph nodes … and in January, the other breast will be removed.’

He credited ‘being proactive’ and ‘early detection’ for saving his life and hopes others will take the same precautions.

In the trailer for the interview, Mathew Knowles is asked how he broke the news to his family.

The entrepreneur and public speaker announced he would make “a special announcement” on Wednesday’s programme.

Knowles, a former Xerox salesman, is best known for putting together Destiny’s Child, the band that launched his eldest daughter Beyonce to stardom. He also managed her solo career until 2011.

He divorced Beyonce and Solange’s mother Tina in 2011 and has since then has had two children with second wife Gena.

