Avengers: Endgame Wasn’t The End, Robert Downey Jr. AKA Iron Man To Return In Black Widow?

Avengers: Endgame was extra special for all the Marvel fans, especially with the infinity saga coming to an end. However, the film ended up breaking zillion hearts after the sacrifice of Iron Man played by Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson’s character Black Widow. But now with a film coming up on the latter, looks like there’s an exciting news on the cards for the Iron Man fans too!

One cannot shy away from accepting the fact that Robert Downey Jr’s character will remain amongst our top favourite. Well, of course, it’s not only Spider-Man who broke down that minute in the climax. As per some recent reports now, the actor is now willing to mark a return to the MCU and has even agreed to a less paycheck.

Yes, you heard that right! Scarlett Johansson led upcoming film is set between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. Given the fact that Black Widow is a prequel, Iron Man’s return is totally possible. Robert Downey Jr. remained amongst the most earning actor in the multi-starrer universe, but seems to be missing what he’s best at now.

As per a report by We Got This Covered, the actor has now become “more reasonable when it comes to the financial terms of a new contract and he’s open to accepting less money for a return now.”

However, rumours have also been doing the rounds that Robert asked for a whopping sum initially and the Marvel makers weren’t pleased by the same. However, with the latest reports, we might witness our favourite superhero yet again in the MCU and honestly, we can’t keep calm!

