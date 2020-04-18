Avengers: Endgame Trivia #24: Here’s Why It Was Essential For Avengers To Kill Thanos At The Beginning Of The Film

After the events in Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel fans wanted Thanos to be dead in Avengers: Endgame. When all the remaining Avengers teamed up including Captain Marvel and Nebula, they managed to find Thanos and finish him. It was Chris Hemsworth’s Thor who used his Stormbreaker to kill the Mad Titan by chopping off his head.

However, fans were surprised how easily the makers killed Josh Brolin’s character in the first 25-30 mins of the film. Well, there’s an interesting reason behind the same. Our Avengers: Endgame Trivia #24 will tell you why it was essential for the Avengers to kill the deadly villain at the beginning itself.

In an interview with the New York Times, the writers of Avengers: Endgame Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely were asked why did they kill Thanos immediately. McFeely said, “We always had this problem. The guy has the ultimate weapon. He can see it coming. It’s ridiculous. We were just banging our heads for weeks, and at some point, [the executive producer] Trinh Tran went, ‘Can’t we just kill him?’ And we all went, ‘What happens if you just kill him? Why would you kill him? Why would he let you kill him?'”

Markus added, “It reinforced Thanos’s agenda. He was done. Not to make him too Christ-like, but it was like, ‘If I’ve got to die, I can die now’.”

The superheroes did manage to kill the Thanos from the present immediately. But in the climax, they had to fight his past version to stop the events of Infinity War happening again. To kill the villain who came from the past, Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man had to sacrifice his life. So for the superheroes, it had cost everything to get rid of the Mad Titan.

Did you like our Avengers trivia? Let us know your favourite moment from Endgame in the comments below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!