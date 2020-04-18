THIS Deleted Scene Ft. Iron Man & Doctor Strange From Avengers: Infinity War Shows Us Another Hilarious Banter Between Them!

In Avengers: Endgame, we saw the pain Doctor Strange felt when he had to hint at Iron Man that this is the reality in which they have to win against Thanos. Both Benedict Cumberbatch and Robert Downey Jr did an amazing job in the scene without saying any words.

In Avengers: Infinity War, we see Doctor Strange and Iron Man meeting each other for the first time. Their initial banter leaves us all in splits and it was a delight to see two powerful superheroes having silly talks. Together, they fight Thanos’ lieutenants Ebony Maw and Cull Obsidian on Earth who come to take away Time Stone. However, their fight extends in the space as Maw manages to overpower Doctor Strange. In the space, Iron Man is accompanied by Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

In the film, Iron Man has to spend some time to find out where Ebony Maw has kept Doctor Strange in the Q-ship. We also see how Strange’s cloak of levitation helps Tony Stark in the process. However, there was more to this search mission in Avengers: Infinity War.

Marvel’s Concept artist John Staub share the deleted scene from Infinity War featuring Strange and Stark. In this deleted scene, Doctor Strange’s astral version is mad at Robert Downey Jr’s character for taking long to find him.

John captioned the post, “Scene from the #infinitywar film that was cut. #Ironman aboard the ship #drstrange is captured on. While searching for him dr strange astral projects to him bugging him why it’s taking him so long to find him, among other playful banter. Iron man’s suit was damaged so he couldn’t fly around at this point. This was a fun piece to do imagining the snappy dialogue between the two characters. Thanks for looking! Hope you guys are staying safe #marvelstudios #disney #avengersinfinitywar #film #conceptart #visualdevelopment #astralprojection”.

The scene looks amazing it would have been good if it was included in the film.

Meanwhile, talking about Avengers: Endgame, the film saw the death of two great superheroes – Iron Man and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson). Benedict Cumberbatch will be next seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which is set post the events in Endgame.

Talking about Scarlett, the actress will feature in the film Black Widow which will release in November this year. The film will tell us Natasha Romanoff’s story before she became an Avenger.

