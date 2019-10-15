6 Facts You Didn’t Know About Arnold Schwarzenegger – From 369 On-Screen Kills To A Self-Made Millionaire At The Age Of 30

Terminator: Dark Fate reunites Oscar-winning filmmaker James Cameron with original franchise stars Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger for the first time in 28 years in a thrilling new action-adventure that picks up where Terminator 2: Judgment Day left off. Terminator: Dark Fate is directed by Tim Miller (Deadpool) . Terminator Dark Fate will release in India on 1st November in six languages! English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam

Arnold Schwarzenegger made The Terminator unforgettable and it made him a megastar. Now “he’s back” as the iconic character – going from Judgment Day to Terminator Dark Fate releasing in this festive season. But before you catch the legend back to his explosive best, here are some interesting facts about Arnold, we bet you didn’t know!

➢ Arnold Schwarzenegger was so hell-bent on working out as a youngster that he broke into local gyms when they were closed during the weekends.

➢ Arnold Schwarzenegger’s love for films propelled his obsession with America and therefore saw competitive bodybuilding as an avenue through which he had to get there. He won the Mr. Universe title at age 20 and went on to win the Mr. Olympia contest seven times.

➢ Arnold Schwarzenegger was already a self-made millionaire at the age of 30 before appearing in his first movie. He used what he learned in school to invest his bodybuilding contest winnings in real estate and to market gym equipment and exercise supplements.

➢ In preparation for ‘Terminator’, he worked with guns every day for a month, practicing weapon stripping and reassembly blindfolded until the motions were automatic. He spent hours at the shooting range practicing with weapons without looking when reloading or cocking.

➢ Arnold Schwarzenegger is the deadliest film actor of all time with 369 on-screen kills.

➢ After the 1975 Mr. Olympia contest, Schwarzenegger announced his retirement from professional bodybuilding. In 1980, he was in good shape after training for his role for Conan, when he announced he wanted to participate one last time. Schwarzenegger ended up winning the event with only seven weeks of preparation

