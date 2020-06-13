Actor Deven Bhojani is ecstatic that Hollywood’s Olaf, Josh Gad, loved his Hindi dubbing for the popular animated character, and says he was a “little nervous” initially while taking up the job.

Recently, Gad took to Twitter to share a short clip of the much-loved character Olaf in the Hindi version of “Frozen 2“. Olaf is a friendly, talking snowman seen in the “Frozen” franchise of films.

“I feel like I should come clean and tell you guys — this is not me, but I would like whoever this is to dub my life,” Gad wrote while posting the clip.

Hahaha.. thanks @joshgad! Well, I'd love for the OG Olaf to dub mine. Let's make a deal ☃️⛄ https://t.co/k0I5I5Wkef — DEVEN BHOJANI (@Deven_Bhojani) June 12, 2020

Bhojani, who dubbed for the snowman for the Hindi version of the film, is elated with the appreciation coming his way.

“It feels great to have been acknowledged by the original Olaf who has been loved and appreciated across the globe for making the character so loveable for years. I was a little nervous initially, to be honest. (I) had to match up to his insane charm and spunk. Nevertheless, I had a lot of fun while dubbing for the part and I’m so glad that Josh seems to have had fun seeing it as well,” Deven said.

Set in the fantastical land of Arendelle, Disney’s “Frozen” is a story of two sisters Elsa and Anna who are on a path of finding acceptance and love, while trying to save their kingdom infused with heart-touching music and emotions. “Frozen 2” brought back their story as they go on a quest to find their identity, by tracing their past and piecing it together with their present. The film was released in India in November last year.

