British broadcasting legend Murray Walker has died, aged 97.

Advertisement

The radio and TV presenter was the enthusiastic voice of motorsport in Britain from the late 1940s, and he became a leading international Formula 1 commentator from the late 1970s until his retirement in 2001.

Advertisement

Announcing the sad news of Walker’s death in a statement on Saturday (13Mar21), a spokesman for the British Racing Drivers’ Club said: “It is with great sadness we share the news of the passing of BRDC Associate member Murray Walker OBE. A friend, a true motorsport legend, the nation’s favourite commentator and a contagious smile. Murray will be sadly missed, his mark and voice will live on in motorsport and our hearts forever.

“We thank Murray for all he has done for our community. Sending our love and thoughts to Murray’s family and friends in this difficult time. RIP our friend.”

“Rest in Peace Murray Walker,” tweeted Martin Brundle, who commentated alongside Walker from 1997 until his retirement. “Wonderful man in every respect. National treasure, communication genius, Formula 1 legend.”

Must Read: The Flash: Billy Crudup Drops Out Of The DC Movie, Here’s All You Need To Know About It

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube