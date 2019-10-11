Cricketer Manish Pandey To Marry South Actress Ashrita Shetty?

Indian batsman Manish Pandey who has won fans from all across with his cricketing skills has been trending all over following reports of his marriage all across the internet.

As per reports from Mid Day, the young cricketer will be marrying South Indian actress Ashrita Shetty this coming December in Mumbai.

Reports also further state that the duo has been dating for quite some time.

A source close to the cricketer has revealed to the publication that the marriage function will be two-day long private affair which will be attended by close friends and relatives.

Reportedly, the cricketer has planned to hold the occasion in Mumbai so that Indian players can attend the marriage function as the cricketers at that time will be in the city following India’s 3-match T20I series against West Indies which will start from December 6.

However, an official confirmation from Manish’s side is yet to be made.

Talking about the cricketer, Manish is all busy these days leading Karnataka team at the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Speaking about Ashrita Shetty, the young actress made her filmy debut with Tulu comedy venture Telikeda Bolli in 2012.

Following which the actress made her Kollywood debut with Tamil film Udhaya NH4 opposite Siddharth in lead.

Ashrita has so far acted in 5 films and was last seen on big screen last year in Tamil film Naan Than Siva.

