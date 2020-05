Cricketer Irfan Pathan Launches Kasht Mita Do Sai Nath, A Devotional Song On Sai Baba

Cricket star Irfan Pathan has unveiled “Kasht mita do Sai Nath” by composer DJ Sheizwood.

“I am a believer, and at this time, spirituality and divinity are of utmost importance. I have personally loved DJ Sheizwood’s composition. When I heard the song, I said this is needed for all of us,” said Irfan Pathan.

The song launched by Irfan Pathan has been sung by Ashish Chandra, and it has lyrics by Tajinder Chawla.

“Sai Baba traveled through towns and villages curing every disease and illness. Come to our aid now, in the midst of the global spread of the coronavirus. Heal those who are sick with the virus. May they regain their strength and health through quality medical care. Heal us from our fear, which prevents nations from working together and neighbors from helping one another. I am glad that Irfan Pathan has come forward and has launched our soulful bhajan,” said DJ Sheizwood.

Presented by Vimal Malu, the song is produced by Manik Soni, Sachin Jain and Fairoz Khan.

Talking about Irfan, the cricket star has big movie under his belt in the form of Tamil action thriller Cobra.

The Irfan Pathan starrer has Kollywood superstar Chiyaan Vikram in lead.

