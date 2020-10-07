Bittersweet Trailer: Ananth Mahadevan Says, “It Brought In A Huge Viewership & Some Overwhelming Reactions”

It’s always an eye-opening experience when real-life situations are brought to the silver screen for the world to see. Nation Award-winning screenwriter, Ananth Mahadevan has done the same with his upcoming directorial Bittersweet. The trailer of this Marathi film released on Tuesday.

This Mahadevan directorial has also been selected for screening at the Busan International Film Festival this year.

Talking about the film and making the trailer, director Ananth Mahadevan said, “The trailer was a challenge as this subject had never been dealt with before on screen. The launch of the trailer today expectedly brought in a huge viewership and some overwhelming reactions, both for the concept and the visual treatment of a burning topic.”

Set in Beed in Maharashtra, Bittersweet is a Marathi language film that focuses on the inhumane condition of female sugarcane cutters. This true and horrifying story follows the life of the women who often go through hysterectomy surgery so that they can get rid off their menstrual cycle and avoid the ‘period leave’ and salary cut. The film highlights how the whole process is ruining the biological cycle of many women in the district. The main focus of the film is Saguna, a girl who decides to take action against these unruly landlords.

Talking about this situation prevalent in Maharashtra, the sugar barons of the industry secretly exploit the female labourer in order to make the industry number one in sugar export.

Bittersweet features Suresh Vishwakarma, Akshaya Gurav, Guru Thakur, Vinayak Divekarsmita Tambe, Asit Redij, and Anil Nagarkar. The film is directed by director Anant Mahadevan, who has won the National Award for the best screenplay and dialogues for his hit film Mee Sindhutai Sapkal. This film has been shot at a location in Beed.

