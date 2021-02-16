We all have dealt with breakups at some point in time. Be it during college or when we were mature enough to handle them, one thing that has remained common is that breakup playlist. Obviously, the songs kept changing as the time changed, but I think we all have been there done that. I remember lying on my bed the entire day and listening to these songs wherein each word pierced my heart like a sharp knife. Well, now that Valentine’s Day is over and love is no more in the air, it is safe to come out with the top 5 songs which should be in your breakup playlist. From Miley Cyrus’s Wrecking Ball to Passenger’s Let Her Go, we have a list of songs which will surely get you nostalgic and make you remember your last heartbreak.

TAYLOR SWIFT – BACK TO DECEMBER

Taylor Swift songs, especially her music videos, always come as a saviour when you have to cheer your mood up. But, there are some really heart-wrenching and thought-provoking songs delivered by her as well. This is an apology song and would refresh all your memories with the one you just broke up. Taylor’s magical voice and beautiful lyrics will do wonders and tears would surely come down rolling.

MILEY CYRUS – WRECKING BALL

Miley was heartbroken too when she wrote this song, and it is quite evident with the video and the lyrics. A visual of crying Miley is enough to push you further down in the pit of sadness, and it makes this song a must in your breakup playlist. We did not realise then that how much pain was the singer herself going through. Well, this song will get the anger out which was hidden inside you. All I can say is never let anyone break you!

PASSENGER – LET HER GO

Yes, I know that it is difficult to let your loved one go, but sometimes that is the only way out! Although to be honest, this song was never in my breakup playlist. I always listened to this song, and it remained close to my heart. It is hard to ignore the lyrics of this gem of a song that is almost a decade old but not in our hearts. All you drunk and broken-hearted this one is for you.

LOVE THE WAY YOU LIE – RIHANNA & EMINEM

There must be many who may have been cheated in their relationship, isn’t it? Well, this song screams betrayal from top to bottom. Those who have been through this phase will absolutely relate to this RiRi and Eminem song. The playlist would be incomplete without having this song.

