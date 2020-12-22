We are so used to hearing that this Bollywood song or that track in a Bollywood flick is inspired by some music from the west. But did you know, there have been instances where Hollywood filmmakers included Bollywood songs into their narrative?

Advertisement

We aren’t kidding! And also, we aren’t talking only about a couple of films. The fact is, Bollywood songs have been used in more than a dozen Hollywood films.

Advertisement

Today, we at Koimoi bring you some of the many time Hollywood filmmakers incorporated Bollywood songs to help their narratives. From Awaara’s Mera Joota Hai Japani to Punjabi MC’s Mundian Tu Bach Ke Rahi in the Dictator and Chamma Chamma from China Gate in Moulin Rouge, check out the entire list below!

Mera Joota Hai Japani (Awaara) – Deadpool

This song played on the radio as Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) conversed with the taxi driver Dopinder (Karan Soni) while on his way to deliver a Christmas present to some who is on his ‘bad list’.

Rang De (Thakshak) – The Accidental Husband

Played at a wedding function, that is following Indian customs, the snippet shows the entire bridal party getting on the floor and shaking their hips to this Bollywood song. Chhalka Chhalka Re from Vivek Oberoi and Rani Mukerji’s Saathiya also featured in this film.

Mundian Tu Bach Ke Rahi (Punjabi MC) – The Dictator

The minute this track plays, you automatically start dancing – that’s the magic of these beats. And the makers of The Dictator knew it! They used this track in their trailers where we meet Admiral General Aladeen (Sacha Baron Cohen) for the first time.

Chamma Chamma (China Gate) – Moulin Rouge

Depicted as an on-stage performance in Moulin Rouge, Chamma Chamma featured some fantastic choreography that is sure to make you applaud it. Did you like these movies or those of the original Bollywood song?

Chaiyya Chaiyya (Dil Se)– Inside Man

The entire track of Chaiyya Chaiyya was not only used once but twice in this Denzel Washington-Clive Owen starrer. The original way is played during the opening credits while a remix version – Chaiyya, Chaiyya Bollywood Joint ft. Panjabi MC – was played during the closing ones.

Jaan Pehechan Ho (Gumnaam) – Ghost World

The opening credits of Ghost World didn’t just feature the audio track of the original Bollywood song but also featured the video of Gumnaam.

Lehron Ki Tarha Yaadein (Nishaan) – Shaun of The Dead

This emotional track from Nishaan from incorporated into Shaun of The Dead at the time when the zombie attack outbreak started spreading. This Bollywood song played when Simon Pegg’s Shaun heads to the grocery stores only to be unaware of what is happening all around him.

AR Rahman’s Bombay Theme Song – Lord of War

Played in the background of this 2005 crime drama starring Nicolas Cage, the track has Cage’s Yuri Orlov delivering a monologue that is touching as hell.

Chori Chori Hum Gori Sey (Mela) in Guru

This Hollywood flick centred around an Indian who heads to America to become a dance teacher who only to pursue a brief but high-profile career as a sex guru. This Bollywood song was just as to introduced him to the many Americans present.

Did you know these Bollywood songs were part of Hollywood films? Which were the ones you knew and didn’t – let us know in the comments below.

Must Read: Dwayne Johnson Turns Santa Claus & George Clooney Turns Weatherman For Christmas Episode Of John Krasinki’s ‘SNG’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube