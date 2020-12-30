Year 2020 has been a problematic year for most of us. The worldwide lockdown and the fear of the virus had spread a lot of negativity in our lives and it seemed that this year would never end. Thankfully, we are exiting 2020 in merely two days and we are excited and optimistic about the next year. This calls for a celebration and what is a party without Punjabi songs, right? In today’s article, I’ll be discussing the 5 songs by Punjabi singers that you need to groove on this New Year celebration.

Funk By Pav Dharia:

I heard this song in Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Karbanda’s Taish and became an immediate fan. Later I got to know that the song is an old song by Pav Dharia, J-Statik and Fateh and was remixed for the web show. The song has peppy beats and addictive lyrics. For New Year’s celebration, it is a much-needed song as it pumps you up with energy and you find your feet tapping the floor.

Heelein Toot Gayi By Badshah & Aastha Gill:

Heelien Toot Gayi is the latest track by Punjabi artists that I’m grooving on to. The song features Kiara Advani, Aditya Seal and Guru Randhawa and is from the Bollywood movie Indoo ki Jawani. The song has been written by Badshah and also sung by the rapper along with Aastha Gill. Listen to this foot-tapping song here.

Pyaar Tenu Karda Gabru By Romy:

Pyaar Tenu Karda Gabru is one Punjabi song remixed by Bollywood. The song is sung by Romy & music is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi, original music is by “Yo Yo Honey Singh”. Lyricist Vayu twisted the lyrics from the original song. The song has more than 30 million views on YouTube. Groove to the track using below link.

Kya Baat Ay By Hardy Sandhu:

If you are celebrating this New Year with your girlfriend or boyfriend, this song is a must-play song for you. It’s romantic, sweet and dance-worthy at the same time. While most of the Punjabi tracks have been remixed by Bollywood, this is one of the few songs that is still not used. Trying hearing this song here.

Na Ja By Pav Dharia:

Na Ja came in 2017 and it was a big hit back then. Sometimes it feels good to go back in time and that’s why Na Ja should be in your party list. The music video of this song also became a rage as it featured the story of a girl who refused Pav’s proposal when he was nothing and regrets later as he became a pop star. Have a look at the video here.

Well, what all songs you are planning to play in your New Year Party? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

