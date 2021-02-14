When we talk about fashion, then why should girls have all the fun? Dressing up on occasions should be the right of everyone, even men, isn’t it? Well, I recently discussed what women should wear this Valentine’s Day. But I will not forget that even men should look equally good and presentable on this special day coz non of us girls would mind some extra eyes on our men when we step out.

So today I bring you some last-minute easy-breezy outfit ideas from some of the top Bollywood actors wardrobe like Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh and others.

RANVEER SINGH

When we talk about fashion, our list would be incomplete without the mention of Ranveer. He has the most-unique sense of styling himself. From wearing every single colour that even a woman cannot think of to wearing outfits that no one has ever tried out, this man has got a swag that no one can even try and match.

Today I found the perfect red outfit for all you boys who like a little punk and consider this Simmba actor as their fashion idol. This Brick red 3-piece suit, with the pants in a jumper style, paired with a Ben Hogan hat, Wayfarers, green tie and black loafers would definitely get you every attention you need.

HRITHIK ROSHAN

It is the month of February and most of the parts of Northern India experiences winter. So here is the perfect way to look dapper like Hrithik and save yourself from the winter chills this Valentine’s Day. A lemon-yellow turtle neck sweater tee paired with a brick red jacket, cargo pants and a cap would be fab!

TIGER SHROFF

If you have a body like Tiger, why do you want to wear clothes at all…hahaha! No Kidding, If you have it, then flaunt it this Valentine’s Day. It is not easy to have those packs, and I would suggest that just take your girl to a pool party or a romantic beach destination where you could just go shirtless and flaunt your red shorts and impress her with those abs. Sounds like a plan isn’t it?

ADITYA ROY KAPOOR

Mr Kapoor has always been that actor whose looks have got girls weak on their knees. His charming personality makes him look the best in whatever he decides to wear. Well, for all the desi mundas here, we have the perfect outfit for you. A maroon coloured short kurta paired with black slim-fit jeans and loafers will fetch you a million compliments.

So boys, what are you waiting for? Get going and let us know how did your Valentine’s Day date go?

