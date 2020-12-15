One thing this lockdown has got all of us hooked on to is binging content on OTT platforms. In these 9-10 months, I am sure that most of us must have binged watched almost 80-90% content available on these platforms. Am I right, or am I right? Haha!

Advertisement

We all have our preferred options to select from when it comes to web shows. But, most of you out there must be like me who is a big fan of Ekta Kapoor shows. So, for people like us, there is a platform called ALT Balaji which has a plethora of shows to binge from. But if you are confused as to which ones to watch first, then Koimoi brings to you the list of top 4 shows which you can watch if you love a lot of drama in your life.

1. Fittrat

Advertisement

Fittrat is a web drama series that can be best described as a tale of love, friendship, passion, loyalty, ambition, and betrayal. The story is about a girl Tarini Bisht, played by Krystle D’souza who is a gold digger and is on a quest with her rich BFF, Amy to find a ‘honey with money’. However, she is so unlucky that Veer played by Aditya Seal, her friend’s fiancé falls for her. And what follows is a complicated journey of love and friendship, but it’s not her end.

2. Apaharan

If you haven’t watched Apaharn, then it should be on the top of your ALT Balaji list right now. Shot in the city of Uttarakhand, the show stars Arunoday Singh, Mahie Gil and Nidhi Singh in the lead role. Apaharan was released when Sacred Games and Mirzapur were ruling the hearts of the Indian audience. But the show managed to become successful, all thanks to the craze for thriller and crime series.

3. It Happened In Calcutta

The web series is a romance drama directed by Ken Ghosh featuring Karan Kundrra and Naghma Rizwan in the lead role. The story is based in the 60s-70s era of Calcutta complete with the jazzy music, frill sleeves and polka dot dresses. This series will take you back in time, and you would not regret watching it. The soulful music is a plus point of the show, and it will definitely make way into your playlist.

4. Baarish

Baarish is a simple and sweet love story of two complete strangers. The two characters, Anuj and Gauravi come from two different backgrounds, both cultural and economic. Their families arrange their marriage under transactional circumstances—however, the two fall in love, which seems to be their destiny. The paring of the show is pretty unique. It features Sharman Joshi and Asha Negi as the protagonists. Also, as the name of the show is “Baarish”, rain plays an important role in writing the destiny of the two. Sounds filmy? But it is quite endearing.

Must Read: Exclusive! Hina Khan On Wishlist’s Comparisons With Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara: “Don’t Think 1 Film Can Do Justice…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube