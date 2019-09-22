KBC 11: Amitabh Bachchan’s Dig At Sonakshi Sinha Invites A Plethora Of Memes!

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan trolled actress Sonakshi Sinha for struggling to give the right answer to a question on the Ramayan during an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, the popular quiz show he hosts.

Sonakshi was seen on the KBC hotseat with Rajasthani artisan Ruma Devi, facing show host Bachchan. He asks: “According to Ramayana, Hanuman fetched the Sanjeevani herb for whom?” Sonakshi is visibly confused and uses a lifeline.

Big B could not stop himself from questioning Sonakshi, daughter of actor Shatrughan Sinha.

“Aapke pitaji ka naam hai Shatrughan, aap jis ghar me rehti hain, uska naam hai Ramayan. Aapke jitne chacha hain, wo sab Ramayan se sambandhit hain, Aapko ye nahi pata ki Lakshman ke liye laaye they jadibooti? (Your father’s name is Shatrughan and you home is called Ramayan. Your uncles are all connected to the Ramayan. How do you not know that jadibooti was brought for?)”

Sonakshi replied: “Mujhe laga tha, lekin main inke liye bahut nervous thi to chance nahi lena chahti thi (I had a hunch about the right anwer, but I was nervous and did not want to take any chance).”

Soon after the episode went on-air, a plethora of tweets stormed on Internet with the actress being brutally trolled with trending hashtags such as #YoSonakshiSoDumb #SonakshiSinha #KBC11 amongst others.

