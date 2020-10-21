The IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have produced a good run in the ongoing 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). The team is currently ranked at fourth in the IPL points table. KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan has been attending most of the matches to cheer for his boys in the UAE.

SRK, who is well-known for his wit and humour, again showcased his traits. When opener Rahul Tripathi went on to collect his Man of the Match award against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Shah Rukh at the stand screamed, “Rahul, naam toh suna hoga.”

Shah Rukh Khan on Tuesday released KKR’s anthem on Facebook live. During the launch, the actor also interacted with a number of players, including Rahul Tripathi – who is a huge fan of the Bollywood superstar. Making use of the opportunity, Rahul said that how he has been following IPL since childhood. He even recalled one of his favourite moment from the IPL inaugural edition in 2008. He said that his favourite moment was Brendon McCullum smashing 158 runs while opening the innings in the 2008 edition of IPL.

“I am very happy and it’s been really wonderful and just one and a half months and all great memories for me. From my childhood, it was my dream to play for KKR. The way Brendon McCullum scored his 158 runs and you (Shah Rukh Khan) waving from the stands so it was something very special,” Rahul Tripathi told Shah Rukh.

King Khan then took a funny dig at Rahul and said that he is still there in the stands waving like that but is waiting for Tripathi to score 158 runs just like Brendon.

“You still have to score 158 runs, Rahul, I am still waving like that, you are not scoring like that yet,” SRK said.

So far Rahul Tripathi had a good run. He also won Man of the Match award against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), which was his second match of IPL 2020. Even though the batsman warmed the bench for the first few matches, he has played brilliantly whenever he has gotten a chance. It’s worth pointing out that the 29-year old batsman has played six matches in Dream11 IPL 2020, scoring 167 runs. Rahul has a single fifty to his name and has scored at a strike rate of 134.67 in the competition.

