It’s time we go back to the Wizarding World, folks. Fantastic Beasts left us thrilled back in 2018 with The Crimes of Grindelwald. That movie’s twisty cliffhanger? It threw a legit wrench into what we thought we knew about Albus Dumbledore. Now, as The Secrets of Dumbledore dropped, we can’t help but wonder about whether Dumbledore’s shadowy secrets led to a darker spin on the Harry Potter legacy.

Professor Albus Dumbledore (played by Jude Law) was never your open-book kind of wizard. Sure, he had charm, but he was always more riddle than answer. This installment (set in the 1930s) revealed those secrets we could only guess at during his Hogwarts days. With Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) plotting to seize control, Dumbledore had no choice but to get crafty.

Since that infamous blood pact prevented Dumbledore from dueling Grindelwald head-on, he called in reinforcements. He tasked Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and his squad—a mix of wizards, witches, and one no-nonsense Muggle baker—to stand against Grindelwald’s dark army. Let’s not forget Teddy and Pickett, who were never far from Newt’s side.

The stakes? Off the charts. And the globe-trotting mission took fans from Hogwarts to Rio de Janeiro, setting up a magical cat-and-mouse chase that had us all on edge. But with Newt leading the charge, the question lingered—how long could Dumbledore afford to stay on the sidelines?

In the mix, we saw familiar faces and new allies joining the fight. Dan Fogler returned as the Muggle baker Jacob Kowalski, Callum Turner suited up as Theseus Scamander and Victoria Yeates took on an expanded role as Bunty Broadacre. Then there were the newcomers like William Nadylam’s mysterious Yusuf Kama and Jessica Williams as Ilvermorny professor Lally Hicks, who finally stepped out of the shadows after her cameo in the previous flick.

The Secrets of Dumbledore also introduced us to more powerful wizarding figures, like the Ministers of Magic for China, Germany, and Brazil. In a twist that brought a whole new layer to Dumbledore’s saga, we met his brother, Aberforth Dumbledore, this time played by Richard Coyle. Aberforth’s inclusion teased even more family drama and secrets yet to unravel.

The real bombshell? Credence Barebone (Ezra Miller) was revealed in the last film to be Aurelius Dumbledore—a previously unknown member of the Dumbledore clan.

This twist raises questions about the character’s potential role in the ultimate showdown between good and evil. Would this new Dumbledore allegiance tip the scales in Grindelwald’s favor?

Director David Yates continued his streak, and the movie brought us a unique mix of nostalgia and new revelations. Mads’ Grindelwald brought a unique flavor to the dark wizard’s character (especially after Johnny Depp’s exit). Fans were curious about how the change would impact the character’s dynamic with Dumbledore and, ultimately, the entire Wizarding World.

As The Secrets of Dumbledore peeled back layers on Albus’ mysterious past, it teased the dark revelations that could rewrite the HP universe. Could these secrets trigger a darker twist in the saga’s future? Only time (and magic) will tell.

