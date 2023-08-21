Salma Hayek is one of the most popular Latina faces in Hollywood but the road to becoming a recognized face in a different industry has not been an easy task for the actress. Hayek’s breakthrough in Hollywood came with the 1996 thriller From Dusk Till Dawn which was penned by Quentin Tarantino and helmed by Robert Rodriguez. Scroll down to know what Hayek had to go through to get her big break in Hollywood.

Salma Hayek played the role of snake-dancing stripper vampire in From Dusk Till Dawn, but for this, she had to conquer her phobia of snakes as the role was also offered to Madonna and she was more than happy to do it.

According to Yahoo, Salma Hayek claimed that she does not even remember most of her shoot of that scene since she was in some kind of trance due to serious ophidiophobia. “Quentin told me, ‘Oh, by the way, you’re dancing with a snake.’ I said, ‘I can’t do that, I can’t do that. It’s my greatest fear,’” recalled Hayek. But in order to convince her, Tarantino claimed Madonna is willing to go for it. “He said, well, Madonna will do it, I already talked to her, and she’s willing to dance with the snake,” said the Latina star.

Salma Hayek further shared, “It was good because I had to overcome my greatest fear. I had to go on trance to do the dance…And there was no choreography.”

The Frida star further explained, “It was improvised. Because you can’t choreograph a snake, we don’t know what she’s going to do!”

The actress in a different interview recalled how the makers just asked her to put on a bathing suit on. “They just kind of threw me on the stage with the snake, put the music on and said, ‘Hey, dance!’”

She added that there was no specific choreography but was allowed to do her own research at a strip club. “I was feeling insecure [and] just wanted to get through it. It was a really small part but to my surprise people really remember that moment.”

