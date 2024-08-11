Ryan Gosling and Michelle Wiliams were forced to cohabitate for four weeks before filming their indie hit Blue Valentine. Director Derek Cianfrance reportedly encouraged the duo to live together to help them build their chemistry. While the couple developed a close bond, in an interview while promoting the film, Williams divulged that she felt unsettled standing too close to Gosling after living with him for four weeks.

In the film, Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams play a couple in a toxic marriage. The film captured the characters in different stages of their lives, starting as a young, passionate couple who morphed into weathered lovers on the brink of dissolving their union.

The director reportedly forced them to live together to better capture their roles. Williams, in an interview with HollywoodLife.com, explained that during that time, their life very much resembled that of a married couple, with Gosling even helping out with dishes. “We did everything; we lived together during the day,” she said. He always helps[ed] out with the dishes. It was nice,” she said.

However, in an interview with the Telegraph, Williams revealed that during the period, sometimes she didn’t want to be too close to Ryan Gosling as she found his perceptiveness unnerving. Williams said she began to notice how observant the Notebook star was when it came to her. Williams added that she found Gosling’s trait uncomfortable, noting this made her want to create some distance.

She said, “He’s an unsettlingly perceptive person, Ryan. Sometimes you don’t want to be too close to him because he sees so much it’s uncomfortable.”

Despite her initial discomfort, Willaims acknowledged that her and Ryan Gosling’s chemistry in Blue Valentine was unique.

Must Read: When Days Of Our Lives Stephen Nichols Was Fired After Demanding More Screen-Time: “With No Warning -Written Out”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News