Pamela Anderson is one of the A-listers of Hollywood. While on the other hand, Steven Seagal has been quite a prominent name since the 80s and 90s for his martial arts expertise and action scenes. Even though he is quite a celebrated actor and has given many box office numbers, he has faced a lot of backlash on his personal front for his misbehaviours with his co-stars.

Once, Pamela opened up about an incident when she got selected to be part of a movie with Steven, and he wanted to go into a room with her and allegedly asked to sleep with him. Keep scrolling to get the scoop on how she backed off from there.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking about the time when Pamela Anderson faced s*xual assaults or was on the verge of facing so, revealed when Steven Seagal asked her to go into a room with him. In a throwback interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Pamela said, “Sorry, now I’m really in trouble. I remember Revlon and Guess Jeans both offered me huge campaigns, and I didn’t feel right about going into a room and sitting on a bed. I just had this sense that this was not going to go well.”

Pamela Anderson further recalled the incident and continued, “I remember him saying to me, ‘If you don’t do it, then that girl across the hall will do it, and she’ll get the job. And I said, ‘Well, good, goodbye.'”

However, Pamela didn’t mention which role she was supposed to play in the movie Under Siege, which then was passed to Erika Eleniak, who portrayed Seagal’s sidekick and a Playboy model in the film.

In a 2017 interview with Megyn Kelly, Pamela Anderson talked about the s*xism that female actors face every now and then in the industry and mentioned, “It was common knowledge that certain producers or certain people in Hollywood or people to avoid, privately. You know what you’re getting into if you’re going into a hotel room alone.”

However, this comment didn’t go well as it seemed she was blaming the victims of Weinstein. Later in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Pamela said, “You need to have that Spidey sense or whatever it is that this is not right. When someone answers the door in a bathrobe, don’t go in that room. Or if you go in the room, get that role.”

Well, Pamela Anderson has always been known for her bold personality. What do you think about it?

Stick to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: When Jennifer Lopez Bared Her B*tt In A S*xy Black Bodysuit, But Her A**-Crack Looked Exactly The Same As Her Back Due To A Photoshop Fail

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News