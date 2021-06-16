Jennifer Lawrence’s fashion choices are literally one of the best things about her overall animated character. She’s a natural when it comes to personal style and was once described as ‘Sl*tty power lesbian’. In the past she has also said that ‘if you have b**bs, show it and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that’. Read to know the details below.

Advertisement

From red carpet looks to casual brunch looks – Lawrence can literally turn heads with her fashion choices.

Advertisement

In an interview with Glamour, Jennifer Lawrence described her style as ‘Sl*tty power lesbian’ and said, “That is literally what I say to a stylist. [Laughs.] I don’t know if that’s offensive.”

The Joy actress further spoke about taking control of her own styling and said, “Pretty recently. I think I had to take control. . . . It was like, if I don’t start getting an opinion, I’m just gonna be like a puppet that’s being dressed by everybody else . . . ‘Sl*tty power lesbian.’ That is literally what I say to a stylist. [Laughs] I don’t know if that’s offensive—But [also] I’ve got t*ts and an a*s. And there are things that are made for skinny people—like a lot of embroidery, or it covers a lot—and those make me look fat. I have to show the lumps. If you have b**bs, you have to show, like, ‘These are b**bs. This isn’t cellulite.’ [Laughs] Not that there’s anything wrong with that.”

Well, that’s one bold statement to make, but Jennifer Lawrence is all about boldness. Beauty has a no filter policy and doesn’t really shy away from expressing views on anything and everything.

What are your thoughts on Jennifer Lawrence’s style statement? Tell us in the comments below.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Amber Heard Prepares For Her Comeback As Mera In Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube