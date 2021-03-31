Jennifer Aniston is a huge name in the Hollywood film industry. The actress, apart from FRIENDS, has been part of We’re the Millers, Just Go With It, Marley & Me, The Bounty Hunter, is known for her wits, comic timing and motivational quotes. But did you know she had dyslexia?

Close to six years ago, the FRIENDS actress made this revelation while conversing with an entertainment portal. While talking about being diagnosed with dyslexia, the actress also shed light on how relieved she felt on hearing the news.

In a 2015 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jennifer Aniston opened up about her struggles with dyslexia. She said, “The only reason I knew [that I had dyslexia] was because I went to get a prescription for glasses.”

Jennifer Aniston continued, “I had to wear these Buddy Holly glasses. One had a blue lens and one had a red lens. And I had to read a paragraph, and they gave me a quiz, gave me 10 questions based on what I’d just read, and I think I got three right.”

She further added, “Then they put a computer on my eyes, showing where my eyes went when I read. My eyes would jump four words and go back two words, and I also had a little bit of a lazy eye, like a crossed eye, which they always have to correct in photos.”

Adding that the revelation that she had dyslexia was a life-changer, Jennifer Aniston said, “I thought I wasn’t smart. I just couldn’t retain anything. Now I had this great discovery. I felt like all of my childhood trauma-dies, tragedies, dramas were explained.”

Talking about her time in school, Jennifer Aniston revealed she wasn’t a good student, primarily because of her dyslexia. She revealed that this situation did little for her self-image but pushed her to develop her innate humour. In the interview, she said that her only passions in school were an art class, a workshop where she tried out watercolours, charcoal and could carve wooden figurines and, of course, drama.

