Miriam Margolyes never held back in interviews, and her take on working with Arnold Schwarzenegger was no exception. The Harry Potter actor once revealed a particularly foul experience with the action star while filming End of Days in 1999. According to her, Schwarzenegger intentionally passed gas in her face during a break between takes – an act she neither forgot nor forgave.

“He’s a bit too full of himself, and I don’t care for him at all,” Margolyes said on the I’ve Got News For You podcast. “He’s a Republican, which I don’t like. He was actually quite rude. He farted in my face. Now, I fart, of course, I do—but I don’t fart in people’s faces. He did it deliberately, right in my face.”

The scene in question had Margolyes playing Satan’s sister while Schwarzenegger’s character was in the middle of taking her down. “I was playing Satan’s sister, and he was killing me, so he had me in a position where I couldn’t escape and lying on the floor. And he just farted,” she recalled during the podcast. “It wasn’t on film; it was in one of the pauses, but I haven’t forgiven him for it.”

End of Days, directed by Peter Hyams, had Schwarzenegger as an ex-cop hunting Satan to prevent the Antichrist’s rise. Margolyes played one of Satan’s assistants alongside a cast that included Gabriel Byrne, Robin Tunney, Kevin Pollak, and Rod Steiger. While Universal backed the film with a hefty $100 million budget, it capped at $200 million worldwide. Schwarzenegger followed it with The 6th Day, Collateral Damage, and Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines.

Margolyes’ story resurfaced years later, gaining traction for its bizarre and unfiltered nature. Entertainment sites ran with it, but Schwarzenegger never publicly responded. Whether he meant it as a joke or not, Margolyes made it clear: she wasn’t laughing.

